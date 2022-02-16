Ingredients

Diced Beef Rib Blade Meat (Beef, Salt and Black Pepper), Water, Carrots, Pearl Onions, Guinness Draught Stout, Celery, Green Peas (Green Peas, Salt), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt, Potassium Metabisulfite (as A Preservative), Citric Acid), Tomato Paste (Tomatoes and Citric Acid), Onions, Reduced Brown Stock (Veal Stock Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Gelatin, Beef Stock, Flavors, 2% or Less of Sugar, Corn Oil), Cauliflower, Potato Starch, Canola Oil, Chopped Garlic in Water (Garlic, Water), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spice.Puff Pastry Square (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Water, Fresh Milk & Salt).Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added as A Carrier For Citric Acid).Sea Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

