Martha Stewart Kitchen Beef Pot Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Martha Stewart Kitchen Beef Pot Pie

9 ozUPC: 0085001754963
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1meal (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories420
% Daily value*
Total Fat27g41.54%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol85mg28.33%
Sodium550mg22.92%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein14g
Calcium78mg7.8%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A90mcg1.8%
Vitamin C7mg11.67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Diced Beef Rib Blade Meat (Beef, Salt and Black Pepper), Water, Carrots, Pearl Onions, Guinness Draught Stout, Celery, Green Peas (Green Peas, Salt), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt, Potassium Metabisulfite (as A Preservative), Citric Acid), Tomato Paste (Tomatoes and Citric Acid), Onions, Reduced Brown Stock (Veal Stock Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Gelatin, Beef Stock, Flavors, 2% or Less of Sugar, Corn Oil), Cauliflower, Potato Starch, Canola Oil, Chopped Garlic in Water (Garlic, Water), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spice.Puff Pastry Square (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Water, Fresh Milk & Salt).Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added as A Carrier For Citric Acid).Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More