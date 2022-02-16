Hover to Zoom
Martha Stewart Kitchen Beef Stout Hand Pies
2 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0085001754980
Located in AISLE 27
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories215
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Sodium270mg12%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Protein7g12%
Calcium50mg4%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
seasoned beef short rib, carrots, guiness draught, pearl onions, green peas, chopped garlic, onion powder, garlic powder, salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
