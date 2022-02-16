Hover to Zoom
Martha Stewart Kitchen Chicken & Mushroom Hand Pies
2 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0085001754981
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 hand pie
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium50mg4%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken, mushrooms, peas, carrots, pearl onions
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
