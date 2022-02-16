Martha Stewart Kitchen Chicken Pot Pie Perspective: front
Martha Stewart Kitchen Chicken Pot Pie

9 ozUPC: 0085001754965
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1meal (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories370
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g27.69%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol85mg28.33%
Sodium550mg22.92%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein17g
Calcium78mg7.8%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A72mcg1.44%
Vitamin C7mg11.67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fully Cooked Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs For Pot Pie (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Canola Oil, Yeast Extract, Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chicken Fat, Chicken Broth, Caramelized Sugar), Water, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Barley, Cauliflower, Green Peas (Green Peas, Salt), Salted Chardonnay (Wine Grapes, Salt), Reduced Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Chicken Fat, Maltodextrin, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Sugar, 2% or Less of Corn Oil, Flavor), Potato Starch, Chopped Garlic in Water (Garlic, Water), Canola Oil, Salt, Spice, . Puff Pastry Square (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thimaine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Water, Fresh Milk & Salt). Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added as A Carrier For Citric Acid). Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
