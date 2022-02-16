Ingredients

Fully Cooked Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs For Pot Pie (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Canola Oil, Yeast Extract, Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chicken Fat, Chicken Broth, Caramelized Sugar), Water, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Barley, Cauliflower, Green Peas (Green Peas, Salt), Salted Chardonnay (Wine Grapes, Salt), Reduced Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Chicken Fat, Maltodextrin, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Sugar, 2% or Less of Corn Oil, Flavor), Potato Starch, Chopped Garlic in Water (Garlic, Water), Canola Oil, Salt, Spice, . Puff Pastry Square (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thimaine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Water, Fresh Milk & Salt). Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added as A Carrier For Citric Acid). Sea Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

