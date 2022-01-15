Martha White Buttermilk Corn Meal Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Martha White Buttermilk Corn Meal Mix

5 lbUPC: 0001330018601
Purchase Options

Product Details

Don't fret about your buttermilk going sour! Give cornbread the tangy taste you love anytime with Martha White Buttermilk Self-Rising Corn Meal Mix.

  • Vitamin Enriched
  • Easy recipe ideas on back of package

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium51mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin2mg15%
Potassium267mg6%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bolted White Corn Meal and Enriched Flour and Enriched Degerminated White Corn Meal (Bolted White Corn Meal, Wheat Flour, Degerminated White Corn Meal, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Buttermilk, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More