Martha White Buttermilk Corn Meal Mix
Product Details
Don't fret about your buttermilk going sour! Give cornbread the tangy taste you love anytime with Martha White Buttermilk Self-Rising Corn Meal Mix.
- Vitamin Enriched
- Easy recipe ideas on back of package
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bolted White Corn Meal and Enriched Flour and Enriched Degerminated White Corn Meal (Bolted White Corn Meal, Wheat Flour, Degerminated White Corn Meal, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Buttermilk, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More