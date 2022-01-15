Ingredients

Enriched Bolted White Corn Meal and Enriched Flour and Enriched Degerminated White Corn Meal (Bolted White Corn Meal, Wheat Flour, Degerminated White Corn Meal, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Buttermilk, Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More