Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix
Product Details
Have a chocolate craving setting in? Our Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Flavored Muffin Mix bakes so chocolaty delicious we have to say it twice.
- Just add milk
- Good source of calcium and 5 vitamins and iron
- Made with real chocolate chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin [Artificial Flavor]), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Calcium Sulfate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, BHT and Citric Acid (Antioxidants), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
