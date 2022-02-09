Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix Perspective: front
Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix Perspective: back
Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix

7.4 ozUPC: 0001330000131
Have a chocolate craving setting in? Our Martha White Chocolate Chocolate Chip Flavored Muffin Mix bakes so chocolaty delicious we have to say it twice.

  • Just add milk
  • Good source of calcium and 5 vitamins and iron
  • Made with real chocolate chips

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup dry mix (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate52g18.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar28g
Protein4g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron6mg35%
Niacin6mg40%
Potassium255mg6%
Riboflavin0.5mg40%
Thiamin0.4mg35%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin [Artificial Flavor]), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Calcium Sulfate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, BHT and Citric Acid (Antioxidants), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.