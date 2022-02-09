Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin [Artificial Flavor]), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Calcium Sulfate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, BHT and Citric Acid (Antioxidants), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin B12

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

