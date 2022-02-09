Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dextrose, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Canola Oil, Dry Yeast, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Sulfate, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Cashew and Cashew Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Pine Nut and Their Derivatives,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products.

Disclaimer

