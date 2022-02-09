Martha White Deep Pan Pizza Crust Perspective: front
Martha White Deep Pan Pizza Crust

7.25 ozUPC: 0001330051801
Having friends over to watch a big game? Grab a box of Martha White Deep Pan Pizza Crust Mix, oil, water, and your favorite fixin’s to cook up an all-star pizza with a delicious pan crust.

  • Just add water and oil
  • Easy recipe ideas on back of package

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/5 package
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron1mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dextrose, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Canola Oil, Dry Yeast, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Sulfate, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride. 

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Cashew and Cashew Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Pine Nut and Their Derivatives,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products.

Disclaimer
