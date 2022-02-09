Unprepared

Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Artificial Strawberry Bits (Dextrose, Palm Oil, Pregelatinized Yellow Corn Flour, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 6 Lake And Blue 1 Lake), Cream Cheese Blend (Corn Syrup Solids, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Nonfat Milk, Dried Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Dried Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Cream And Milk, Cheese Culture, Carob Bean Gum, Salt], Whey, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Caseinate, Malic Acid, Mono And Diglycerides, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Mono And Diglycerides, Salt, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Butter (Cream, Lactic Acid), Calcium Sulfate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, Bht And Citric Acid (Antioxidants), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More