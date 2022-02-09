Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: front
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: back
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: left
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: right
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: top
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix Perspective: bottom
Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin Mix

7 ozUPC: 0001330000109
Product Details

In a hurry? Our Martha White® Strawberry Cheesecake Flavored Muffin Mix makes delectable muffins with the yummy, sweet flavor of strawberries, and they’re easy to eat on the go.

  • Just add milk
  • Good source of calcium and 5 vitamins and iron

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup dry mix (makes 2 muffins)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat2.5g11%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate49g18%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron5mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Artificial Strawberry Bits (Dextrose, Palm Oil, Pregelatinized Yellow Corn Flour, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 6 Lake And Blue 1 Lake), Cream Cheese Blend (Corn Syrup Solids, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Nonfat Milk, Dried Sour Cream [Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures], Dried Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Cream And Milk, Cheese Culture, Carob Bean Gum, Salt], Whey, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Caseinate, Malic Acid, Mono And Diglycerides, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Mono And Diglycerides, Salt, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Butter (Cream, Lactic Acid), Calcium Sulfate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, Bht And Citric Acid (Antioxidants), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
