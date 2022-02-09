Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Muffin Mix Perspective: front
Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Muffin Mix Perspective: back
Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Muffin Mix

7 ozUPC: 0001330051305
There s nothing like the comfort of Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread. This easy-to-make mix serves six all you need is milk, butter, and an appetite!

  • Just add milk and egg

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour and Enriched Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal (Wheat Flour, Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Canola Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Cornstarch

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
