Martin's Rake Sauvignon Blanc delivers tropical notes of bright citrus fruits, crisp green apple, and a touch of sweet melon. The lively flavors and crisp acidity of this New Zealand white wine pair exceptionally well with shellfish, salad, and goat cheese. No wine opener? No problem! The convenient screw cap makes it easy to grab and go. Simply open, pour, sip, repeat!

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Marlborough, New Zealand

Gold Medalist in the Los Angeles International Wine Competition

Pairs well with sunsets and sandy toes

Best served chilled