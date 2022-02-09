Hover to Zoom
Martin's Rake Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800260
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Martin's Rake Sauvignon Blanc delivers tropical notes of bright citrus fruits, crisp green apple, and a touch of sweet melon. The lively flavors and crisp acidity of this New Zealand white wine pair exceptionally well with shellfish, salad, and goat cheese. No wine opener? No problem! The convenient screw cap makes it easy to grab and go. Simply open, pour, sip, repeat!
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Marlborough, New Zealand
- Gold Medalist in the Los Angeles International Wine Competition
- Pairs well with sunsets and sandy toes
- Best served chilled