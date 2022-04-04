Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Martini & Rossi® Red Sweet Vermouth
750 mLUPC: 0001103441005
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
The original Martini & Rossi, conjured under the inspired nose of Luigi Rossi. Since the sun-blushed days of 1863, a devoted selection of regional herbs are at its heart, and natural caramel imparts its rich scarlet hue. An icon di Italia. Rosso sings with a secret blend of botanicals from native and foreign soils. Artemisia is a crucial ingredient, and it continues to grow and be harvested just a few miles south of the brand's home in Pessione. The aromatic and herbal notes of Martini & Rossi Rosso and Tonic are best balanced with rich and salted nibbles like mortadella and pecorino cheese.
- Fortified wine from Italy
- Aromatic and herbal notes
- Includes brandy and numerous herbs like coriander, chamomile and sage
- Great for many cocktails, especially a Manhattan
- Produced in Italy