The original Martini & Rossi, conjured under the inspired nose of Luigi Rossi. Since the sun-blushed days of 1863, a devoted selection of regional herbs are at its heart, and natural caramel imparts its rich scarlet hue. An icon di Italia. Rosso sings with a secret blend of botanicals from native and foreign soils. Artemisia is a crucial ingredient, and it continues to grow and be harvested just a few miles south of the brand's home in Pessione. The aromatic and herbal notes of Martini & Rossi Rosso and Tonic are best balanced with rich and salted nibbles like mortadella and pecorino cheese.

Fortified wine from Italy

Aromatic and herbal notes

Includes brandy and numerous herbs like coriander, chamomile and sage

Great for many cocktails, especially a Manhattan

Produced in Italy