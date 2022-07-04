Hover to Zoom
Martini & Rossi White Asti Sparkling Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0001103450381
Product Details
The steep and sun-drenched hills in the heart of Piemont are an ideal growing environment and a habitat that would enable Moscato to become one of the world's most famous wines. The cool, fresh sensation of a glass of Martini & Rossi Asti, with its fragrance and low alcohol content, always allows the freedom of another toast. This sparkling wine has intense flavors of of fresh melon, peach and apricot that's best enjoyed with friends.
- D.O.C.G. sparkling Italian wine
- Fresh with notes of peach and sweet wild sage
- Developing into fresh pear and pineapple flavors
- Simply pour into a chilled wine glass and enjoy the tickle of every bubble
- For a light-as-air aperitif, drop in a couple of ice cubes