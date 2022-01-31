Hover to Zoom
Marukan Organic Rice Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0007064106412
Product Details
Marukan Organic Rice Vinegar is brewed slowly and meticulously, using traditional techniques developed and perfected over more than 300 years. This is an ancient process that uses only the highest grade organic rice to create a vinegar with rich substance and body.
- Traditionally brewed from select California grown rice
- All natural
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Rice Vinegar Diluted With Water To 4.3% Acidity
Allergen Info
Free from Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
