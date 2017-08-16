Try the Sweet & Tangy Flavored Marukan Seasoned Rice Vinegar

Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar is the versatile signature product for use in:

Sushi

Chinese Chicken Salad

Stir-Fry

Sweet and Sour Marinades

Its milder taste brings out all the flavors of your favorite dishes, while its tangy freshness delights your senses. Marukan Rice Vinegar is brewed slowly and naturally, using traditional methods developed by over three centuries of experience to create a delicate aroma, rich flavor, and mild taste.