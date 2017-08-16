Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar

12 fl ozUPC: 0007064100009
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Try the Sweet & Tangy Flavored Marukan Seasoned Rice Vinegar

Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar is the versatile signature product for use in:

  • Sushi
  • Chinese Chicken Salad
  • Stir-Fry
  • Sweet and Sour Marinades

Its milder taste brings out all the flavors of your favorite dishes, while its tangy freshness delights your senses. Marukan Rice Vinegar is brewed slowly and naturally, using traditional methods developed by over three centuries of experience to create a delicate aroma, rich flavor, and mild taste.

  • Sweet and Tangy Flavor
  • All Natural
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.Diluted With Water To 4.1% Acidity.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More