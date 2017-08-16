Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar
Try the Sweet & Tangy Flavored Marukan Seasoned Rice Vinegar
Marukan Seasoned Gourmet Rice Vinegar is the versatile signature product for use in:
- Sushi
- Chinese Chicken Salad
- Stir-Fry
- Sweet and Sour Marinades
Its milder taste brings out all the flavors of your favorite dishes, while its tangy freshness delights your senses. Marukan Rice Vinegar is brewed slowly and naturally, using traditional methods developed by over three centuries of experience to create a delicate aroma, rich flavor, and mild taste.
- Sweet and Tangy Flavor
- All Natural
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Ingredients
Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.Diluted With Water To 4.1% Acidity.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
