A Diamond Select Toys Release! DST presents their next Marvel gift set, featuring Captain America! A reproduction of the vintage Captain America figure comes packaged inside a reproduction window box, alongside two alternate heads, two all-new costumes and a variety of accessories. Dress your vintage Cap figure up as either World War II soldier Steve Rogers or a more realistic version of Captain America! Includes both the original and classic shields, as well as a booklet on the history of Megos! Set comes packaged in a deluxe gift tray. Designed and sculpted by EMCE Toys!.