Marvel Education Play & Learn Monkey Train has numbered monkeys which coordinate with their soft velour 5 in. L x 3 in. H numbered train cars. The train cars connect with hook and loop fasteners. The word for each color is embroidered on the back of each car. Each stuffed, removable monkey is 6 in. H. Surface washable. Set of 5.

