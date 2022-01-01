Children will love building structures, animals and more with these large plastic building bricks. Features squares, square wedges and rectangle bricks in three primary colors: blue, red and yellow. Bricks stay together when assembled and are compatible with many of the leading brands. Includes a durable translucent plastic tub with a lid and handles for convenient storage. Set of 300. Ages 2 and up.

No Choke Hazard.Contains No Allergens.2+ years.8 lbs