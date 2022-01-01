These 12-piece wooden inlay puzzles feature real photographs of 12 different careers to educate and inspire. Puzzles measure 11-3/4 x 9-1/2 in. Appropriate for ages 3 years and up.

. Fun way to learn about careers. Real photos used. Develops fine motor, problem solving, and hand-eye coordination. Set of 12. 1 Veterinarian Puzzle. 1 Scientist Puzzle. 1 Dentist Puzzle. 1 Construction Worker Puzzle. 1 Police Officer Puzzle. 1 Farmer Puzzle. 1 Teacher Puzzle. 1 Doctor Puzzle. 1 Chef Puzzle. 1 Firefighter Puzzle. 1 Mechanic Puzzle. 1 Barber PuzzleCSA.No Choking Hazard.Contains No Allergens.3+ years.Chinese Pine.9-1/2 L x 11-3/4 W x 1/4 H in..37500".38294".9 lbs