Marvel Education 2025534 Real Photo Career Puzzles - Set of 12
1UPC: 0001092605036
These 12-piece wooden inlay puzzles feature real photographs of 12 different careers to educate and inspire. Puzzles measure 11-3/4 x 9-1/2 in. Appropriate for ages 3 years and up.Features. Fun way to learn about careers. Real photos used. Develops fine motor, problem solving, and hand-eye coordination. Set of 12Includes:. 1 Veterinarian Puzzle. 1 Scientist Puzzle. 1 Dentist Puzzle. 1 Construction Worker Puzzle. 1 Police Officer Puzzle. 1 Farmer Puzzle. 1 Teacher Puzzle. 1 Doctor Puzzle. 1 Chef Puzzle. 1 Firefighter Puzzle. 1 Mechanic Puzzle. 1 Barber PuzzleSpecifications. Certifications: CSA. Safety: No Choking Hazard. Allergens: Contains No Allergens. Age Range: 3+ years. Material: Chinese Pine. Dimension: 9-1/2 L x 11-3/4 W x 1/4 H in.. Length: 37500". Width: 38294". Weight: 9 lbs