One or two players maneuver their red or green marbles through the paths with their permanently attached magnetic wands and deposit them in the center well. Wood with acrylic top. There are no loose parts. Magnetic wands store in builtin receptacles. Maze measures approximately 12 x 12 in. and 112 inch thick. Appropriate for ages 3 years and up.

. Great way to work on problem solving and strategy skills. Work alone or with a partner to get all balls inside center circle. Wands are attached to prevent from being lost. 1 Maze BoardEarly ChildhoodElementary.Conforms to ASTM F963.Choking Hazard Toy contains a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs.Contains No Allergens.3 years.WoodAcrylicMagnet.12 L x 12 W x 12 H in..Venezuela.27.19 lbs