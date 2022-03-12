Hover to Zoom
Marvel Education 2025537 Magnetic Maze Board
1UPC: 0001092600176
Product Details
One or two players maneuver their red or green marbles through the paths with their permanently attached magnetic wands and deposit them in the center well. Wood with acrylic top. There are no loose parts. Magnetic wands store in builtin receptacles. Maze measures approximately 12 x 12 in. and 112 inch thick. Appropriate for ages 3 years and up.Features. Great way to work on problem solving and strategy skills. Work alone or with a partner to get all balls inside center circle. Wands are attached to prevent from being lostIncludes. 1 Maze BoardSpecifications. Grade Level Early ChildhoodElementary. Certifications Conforms to ASTM F963. Safety Choking Hazard Toy contains a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs. Allergens Contains No Allergens. Age Range 3 years. Material WoodAcrylicMagnet. Dimension 12 L x 12 W x 12 H in.. Country of Origin Venezuela. Weight 27.19 lbs