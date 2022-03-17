Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Mary's Gone Crackers™ Gluten Free Super Seed Classic Crackers

5.5 ozUPC: 0089758000055
Purchase Options

Product Details

The answer may reside in every Super Seed cracker we bake. In addition to the organic flax and sesame seeds of our traditional recipe, we’ve added luscious organic pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and poppy seeds. The result is a tremendously satisfying cracker, buttery yet crisp. Mary’s Gone Crackers™ Super Seed Classic Crackers are a sure hit for those who like their crackers healthful and hearty!