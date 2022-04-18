Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: front
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: back
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: left
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: right
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: top
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers Perspective: bottom
Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers

6.5 ozUPC: 0089758000013
Product Details

This is our original cracker under the influence of herbs. A select blend of organic herbs and spices brings a culinary flair to our traditional recipe of organic, gluten free, whole grain brown rice, quinoa, flax seeds, and sesame seeds. Mary’s Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackersappeal to your epicurean side with fields of rosemary, a touch of garlic and even a hint of lemon.

  • Organic
  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium154mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brown Rice*, Quinoa*, Flax Seeds*, Sesame Seeds*, Spices*, Garlic*, Rosemary*, Sea Salt, Tamari* (Water, Soybeans*, Salt, Vinegar*).*Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
