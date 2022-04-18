This is our original cracker under the influence of herbs. A select blend of organic herbs and spices brings a culinary flair to our traditional recipe of organic, gluten free, whole grain brown rice, quinoa, flax seeds, and sesame seeds. Mary’s Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackersappeal to your epicurean side with fields of rosemary, a touch of garlic and even a hint of lemon.

Organic

Gluten-Free

Non-GMO

Vegan