Mary's Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackers
Product Details
This is our original cracker under the influence of herbs. A select blend of organic herbs and spices brings a culinary flair to our traditional recipe of organic, gluten free, whole grain brown rice, quinoa, flax seeds, and sesame seeds. Mary’s Gone Crackers™ Herb Crackersappeal to your epicurean side with fields of rosemary, a touch of garlic and even a hint of lemon.
- Organic
- Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice*, Quinoa*, Flax Seeds*, Sesame Seeds*, Spices*, Garlic*, Rosemary*, Sea Salt, Tamari* (Water, Soybeans*, Salt, Vinegar*).*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.