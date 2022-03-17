Hover to Zoom
Mary's Gone Crackers Original Crackers
1.25 ozUPC: 1089758000056
Product Details
- Organic
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.