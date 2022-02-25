Marzetti Cream Cheese Fruit Dip Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Marzetti Cream Cheese Fruit Dip Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Marzetti Cream Cheese Fruit Dip Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Marzetti Cream Cheese Fruit Dip Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Marzetti Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

13.5 ozUPC: 0007020053005
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Marzetti® Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is blended to the perfect consistency for dipping your favorite fresh fruit.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cream Cheese (Cream and Skim Milk, Salt, Lactic Acid, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Natural Flavors), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cultured Dextrose, Salt, Pectin, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate Added as Preservatives, Artificial Color, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More