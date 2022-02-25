Ingredients

Water, Cream Cheese (Cream and Skim Milk, Salt, Lactic Acid, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Natural Flavors), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cultured Dextrose, Salt, Pectin, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate Added as Preservatives, Artificial Color, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

