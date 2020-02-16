Ingredients

Filtered Water, Canola Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spice, Lemon Zest*, Garlic*, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.*Dried

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

