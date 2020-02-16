Hover to Zoom
Marzetti Simply Dressed Lemon Vinaigrette
12 fl ozUPC: 0007020055468
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Canola Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spice, Lemon Zest*, Garlic*, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.*Dried
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
