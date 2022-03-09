Indoor combination lock is best used as a school locker lock and gym lock, providing protection and security from theft. Preset three-digit combination lock for keyless convenience; same combination opens both locks. Combo lock is constructed with a metal body, anodized aluminum cover, hardened steel shackle, and anti-shim locking mechanism for strength and security. Made in the USA. 1-7/8 inch (48 mm) wide lock body; 9/32 inch (7 mm) diameter shackle with 3/4 inch (19 mm) length, 13/16 inch (21 mm) width.