Donut Resist puzzle collages a variety of mouth-watering sweet donuts with different flavors, and unique designs. Have yourself a donut that looks like a basketball or an unusual combination like a bacon donut or one with fruity pebbles cereal. Yum! It’s sure to have you craving a donut. The EZ-Grip die-cut used to make this puzzle offers larger puzzle pieces that snap together perfectly, without compromising image quality. To reduce its impact on our environment, the chipboard used in this puzzle is made of recycled material.

Dimensions: 18 Inch x 24 Inch