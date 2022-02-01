MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

MasterPieces 1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle - Betty Boop

1 eaUPC: 0070598871839
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Youthful ambitious, darling and confident.  Betty Boop set out to show the world that a woman can do anything that a man can do.  Sweet natured, but sassy and strong-willed, she passionately values her integrity and independence, and would never let anyone take her "boop-oop-a-doop" away.

Shipping & Return Information