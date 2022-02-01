Go on a World Tour with Betty Boop, and all the feisty boldness of the original style icon. Travel the globe and collect iconic stops, from the Statue of Liberty in New York, to the Great Wall of China in Beijing! Receive Love postcards and #Sassy social media posts from Betty as she shops, sight sees, and sparkles along the way. Start each leg of your trip with a Boarding Pass, but watch out for Trip Delays!