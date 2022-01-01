Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces CAT Builder-opoly Junior Board Game
1 ctUPC: 0070598841900
Explore the exciting world of construction equipment with CAT Builder Opoly Junior! Collect all the authentic CAT equipment and tools you need to get the job done! From dump trucks, to dozers, and more... all ready to get building according to your blueprints. As you collect equipment, learn awesome facts about each vehicle on the back of the card. Just make sure you don't get injured and have to go to the first aid station along the way.