Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Masterpieces M50530 Jumbo Puzzle Roll-Up
1UPC: 0070598850530
Purchase Options
Product Details
MASTERPIECES-Puzzle Roll-Up: 48x36in. This is the quickest; easiest and most secure way to store your puzzles short of taking them apart and putting them back into their original box! Package contains one 48x36in felt mat; three piece telescoping tube and three Cloth Tie straps. It is very easy to use and measured to accommodate most puzzles up to 3000 pieces. Made in USA.