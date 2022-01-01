Masterpieces M50530 Jumbo Puzzle Roll-Up Perspective: front
Masterpieces M50530 Jumbo Puzzle Roll-Up
Masterpieces M50530 Jumbo Puzzle Roll-Up
Masterpieces M50530 Jumbo Puzzle Roll-Up

1UPC: 0070598850530
Purchase Options

Product Details

MASTERPIECES-Puzzle Roll-Up: 48x36in. This is the quickest; easiest and most secure way to store your puzzles short of taking them apart and putting them back into their original box! Package contains one 48x36in felt mat; three piece telescoping tube and three Cloth Tie straps. It is very easy to use and measured to accommodate most puzzles up to 3000 pieces. Made in USA.