Face off in this MLB Fanzy speed dice game featuring all 30 MLB Teams. Be the first to call out Â"FanzyÂ" and win cards in this fast-paced family game thriller. This game can be played with 2-4 players and is good for ages 6+. Playtime is around 8 minutes long. This game comes with 20 playing cards, 24 dice, and Instructions which have bonus mini games for extended play. ItÂ’s simple to learn and quick to play!

| Officially Licensed MLB Product | Includes 20 challenge cards and 24 logo dice | Each person rolls 6 dice at the same time in a RACE to match the challenge cards | Perfect for 2-4 players, ages 6 and up | MasterPieces - An American Puzzle & Game Company. We stand behind our products and guarantee your satisfaction.