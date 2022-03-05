Hover to Zoom
MasterPieces® Puzzle Roll-Up® Storage Mat
36 x 30 inUPC: 0070598850501
This is the quickest, easiest, and most secure way to store your puzzles short of taking them apart and putting them back into their original box! Package contains one 36x30 in felt mat; three piece telescoping tube, and three Cloth Tie straps. It is very easy to use and measured to accommodate most puzzles up to 1000 pieces. Made in USA.