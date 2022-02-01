Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
MasterPieces Roadsides of the Southwest Touring Time Puzzle
550 pcUPC: 0070598831960
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
These MasterPieces 24" x 18" Roadsides puzzles are created by the talented Steven Morath. Whether capturing a bountiful table of delights on a Mexican beach or a parade of trailers through the desert countryside, his paintings express the artist's obvious amusement and fascination with the Southwest. To reduce their impact on our environment, the chipboard used in these puzzles is made of recycled material.