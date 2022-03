It's easy to create a unique and beautiful jewelry box with this craft kit.

Certified non-toxic paint

Includes:

Wood Jewelry Box

0.2 Ounces of Glitter Glaze

5 1-Ounce Bottles of Acrylic Paint

Stickers

Gemstones

Stencil

2 Paint Brushes

Warning: This kit contains small parts and could be a choking hazard to children under the age of 3.

Model: 7107

Age Range: 5+