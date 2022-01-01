Masterpieces® Works of Ahhh…Wooden Jewelry Box Craft Kit Perspective: front
Masterpieces® Works of Ahhh…Wooden Jewelry Box Craft Kit

1 ctUPC: 0070598821636
This Llama Jewelry Box Wood Craft & Paint Kit is made of real wood, and includes everything you need to create a beautiful work of art! The Llama Jewelry Box Wood Craft & Paint Kit is the perfect gift for every art loving kid!

Includes:

  • (12) Gem Stones
  • (5) Non-Toxic Acrylic Paint Tubs
  • Velvet-Lined Wood Jewelry Box
  • Sticker Sheet
  • Stencil Sheet
  • Non-Toxic Glitter Glaze
  • Flat-Tipped Artist-Quality Paintbrush
  • Instruction Sheet With Painting Guide

