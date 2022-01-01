Hover to Zoom
Masterpieces® Works of Ahhh…Wooden Jewelry Box Craft Kit
1 ctUPC: 0070598821636
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
This Llama Jewelry Box Wood Craft & Paint Kit is made of real wood, and includes everything you need to create a beautiful work of art! The Llama Jewelry Box Wood Craft & Paint Kit is the perfect gift for every art loving kid!
Includes:
- (12) Gem Stones
- (5) Non-Toxic Acrylic Paint Tubs
- Velvet-Lined Wood Jewelry Box
- Sticker Sheet
- Stencil Sheet
- Non-Toxic Glitter Glaze
- Flat-Tipped Artist-Quality Paintbrush
- Instruction Sheet With Painting Guide