This eight-month oak barrel aged wine opens with enticing aromas apricot, butterscotch and honey. The stone fruit flavors follow through on the palate, layered over luscious crème brûlée, vanilla, toasted oak and butter. There is a nice weight to the wine that leads to a long, lingering finish. This wine pairs well with charcuterie chesses and meats, poultry, scallops, lobster and grilled fish.

Matchbook Estate Vineyards and Winery is family owned and operated, 5th generation

Six different clones of Chardonnay were art fully blended to create this wine. All the grapes were picked at night and delivered to the winery before sunrise to ensure the fruit was crushed when cool

The barrel fermented lots were lees stirred twice a month to enhance texture and mouthfeel

Few wineries attain the prestigious Estate designation due to the time and resources required. At Matchbook, we always have been and continue to be focused on innovation, sustainable farming practices and most importantly, quality

We are proud of our quality reputation in major wine publications with consistent90-point ratings