Time to grab the bull by the horns and hope other players don't call your bluff! Balderdash game features interesting, unbelievably true content and categories about people, words, initials, and movies. Once a category is chosen and the question is read, each player writes down what they think the definition or answer to the question is. Everyone then votes on which card they believe to contain the true answer. The real fun begins when the phony definitions are read along with the legitimate ones! Can you fake it till you make it? Points are earned by fooling other players into believing your bluff as well as choosing the real answer. You will laugh out loud as you hear the hilarious, clever, creative definitions!

