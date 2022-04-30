Mattel Barbie® Accessories Perspective: front
1 ctUPC: 0088796169059
Enjoy a night indoors with this Barbie collection of indoor furniture packs. Arrange and rearrange the pieces to tell fun stories. Each set includes traditional furniture with signature style and themed accessories that open up the play possibilities. The doghouse comes with a puppy and pet accessories like a pet bed, bathtub, feeder and more. Open the door to imagination with these play sets that let kids explore the fun to be had indoors.