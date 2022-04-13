Imaginations can hit the road and play out rockin' adventures with this transforming Barbie® vehicle playset inspired by Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™! Ready to take the show on the road? Buckle two Barbie® dolls in (dolls sold separately), then park and transform the vehicle to set the scene for a pop-up performance! The glittery pink SUV features a removeable roof that becomes a stage, removeable seats that become seating for an audience and over 20 storytelling accessories including a drum set and stool, speaker and turntable, microphones and more. Future stars ages 3 years old and up can dream up all kinds of big adventures with this transforming Barbie® vehicle! Dolls sold separately. Colors and decorations may vary.

Over 20 storytelling pieces include a drum set, speaker and turntable, microphones, snacks, backstage passes, smart phone accessories and more!

​Remove the roof to set up a stage for Barbie® doll and remove the seats to create a place for the audience to cheer her on!

Pack the pieces back inside the car for easy clean-up.

This Barbie® vehicle playset inspired by Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™ transforms to reveal a stage and seating for a pop-up performance!

Take the show on the road in a glittery pink and purple SUV with rolling wheels, realistic details and room for 2 Barbie® dolls (sold separately).

​With so many storytelling opportunities, this Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™ vehicle playset makes a great gift for 3 to 7 year olds, especially those that love the spotlight!