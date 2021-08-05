Inspire adventures under the city lights or the spotlight with Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™ dolls and playsets! This playset inspires a jam session with the city's biggest rising star. Help Barbie® Brooklyn Roberts doll rehearse her next big hit with a keyboard featuring speakers and sheet music. Expand storytelling with a headset mic, silvery handbag, sunglasses and more! With so many storytelling opportunities, this Barbie® playset makes a great gift for fans of Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™ and future stars ages 3 to 7 years old. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

