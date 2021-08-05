​When her arm is rested back in place, the music will keep playing but Barbie® doll will stop singing until kids lift the microphone up again. Imaginations can relive an epic onstage moment with Malibu Barbie® doll in her signature performance look from Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™! Ready for the spotlight? When kids lift Barbie® doll's microphone to her mouth, music will play, her dress will light up, and she'll sing along to one of two original songs! When her arm is rested back in place, the music will keep playing but Barbie® doll will stop singing until kids lift the microphone up again. Kids ages 3 years old and up can add Brooklyn Barbie® doll to their collection to complete the rockin' duet and imagine their own big adventures! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. Help her rock out with accessories including a guitar, headset, a microphone with a stand and more! Inspired by her signature performance look, Barbie® doll wears a shimmery dress, necklace and shoes. Relive an incredible onstage moment with Malibu Barbie® doll inspired by Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™! ​Ready to take the stage, this Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams™ doll makes a great gift for 3 to 7 year olds, especially those that love singing and musical fun! When kids lift Barbie® doll's microphone to her mouth, music will play, her dress will light up, and she'll sing along to one of two original songs!