Mattel Barbie® Club Chelsea™ Camper and Accessories
Product Details
Chelsea™ doll and her puppy are ready to camp anywhere -- even their own backyard -- because they have a very special vehicle: the Club Chelsea™ Camper detaches from the car and transforms into a campsite playset to create a home away from home! Hitch the camper to the convertible car to travel, and unhitch when it's time to camp. Then open the camper to reveal a kitchen with sink, stove and fridge (with a working door!) and two bunk beds (with a ladder!) so there's always room for a friend. There's even a doggie door so her pet puppy can come and go. More than 10 toy pieces inspire imaginations to tell all kinds of camping stories, including camp songs -- there's a firepit, a guitar, two stools and two sticks with marshmallows for classic camping moments, plus two drinks, a pot, a towel and a suitcase. Pack it all up when it's time to move on -- there's lots of places to stow stuff while on the go, including the trunk of the car! Chelsea doll is ready to see the world in a bright yellow top with happy camper graphic, a blue skirt with white polka dots and pink shoes; her puppy has an adorable expression that's happy, too!
Product Reviews
