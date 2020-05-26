This Club Chelsea Carnival Playset sparks endless storytelling with 5 areas of play and large pieces with working features like a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, game booth, balloon stand, and photo booth! Seat Chelsea and up to 2 friends (sold separately) in the Ferris wheel, buckle them in, and give it a push to send them spinning! Colorful bumper cars feature realistic designs and rolling wheels - seat Chelsea doll inside and push to get the fun rolling. Head to the game booth and spin the wheel to win a prize, visit the balloon stand where colorful plug-and-play accessories are on display, and pop into the photo booth to capture a mermaid moment. Chelsea wears a striped top, removeable pink skirt, and white shoes. Add a pair of sunglasses and a visor and start exploring! Little adventurers can tell endless stories with this Club Chelsea carnival playset.

Adventurers aged 3 to 7 years old can bring carnival dreams to life with this Chelsea™ playset. It's so much fun to imagine all the possibilities because you can be anything with Barbie®!

Doll cannot stand alone

Colors and decorations may vary

Age Range: For ages 3 and up.