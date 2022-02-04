Hover to Zoom
Mattel Barbie® Club Chelsea Doll and Pony
1 ctUPC: 0088796180347
Purchase Options
Product Details
Imaginations 3 to 7 years old can tell so many sweet stories with Chelsea™ and her pony! The pony has a removable bridle, reins and saddle in matching colors, plus a soft mane and tail to add even more fun and sweetness. Seat Chelsea™ on the sweet pony's bright saddle -- don't forget her pink helmet for safety -- and let the fun begin. Flexible knees make it easy to put Chelsea™ doll's feet in the stirrups. Barbie® doll's littlest sister is dressed in a blue skirt with a flowery print and pink shoes.
Product Reviews
