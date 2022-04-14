Mattel Barbie® Cook 'n Grill Restaurant Doll and Playset
Product Details
Young foodies can serve up all kinds of storytelling fun with the Barbie® Cook 'n Grill Restaurant™ doll and playset! Featuring a colorful and modern design, six play areas and 30+ total pieces, this café-inspired set sparks endless imagination. Barbie® doll is ready for a day of work and play in a dress, adorable pink apron and chef's hat. Kids can help her take orders at the to-go window or seat up to four guests at the dine-in counter and patio booth seating. Then, head into the kitchen to flip burgers on the rotating grill, arrange sweet treats on the rotating dessert display, pop a pizza in the oven and watch it change colors when it's cooked! With 30+ total pieces and so many storytelling opportunities, kids ages 3 years old and up can play out their Barbie® stories as a chef, server, customer or all three! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
Serve up storytelling fun with the Barbie® Cook 'n Grill Restaurant™ doll and playset featuring a modern design, 6 play areas and 30+ total pieces!
Help Barbie® doll take to-go orders at the service window or seat up to 4 guests at the dine-in counter and patio booth.
Head to the kitchen to flip burgers on the rotating grill and display treats on the rotating dessert display.
Kids can play out endless scenes with over 30 pieces, like a cash register, menus, drink dispenser, food plates, utensils, beverage accessories and more.
Barbie® doll is ready for work and play in a dress, pink apron, casual white shoes and chef's hat.
When playtime's over, fold the playset and store everything inside to take the fun on the go!
With so many play pieces and opportunities for storytelling, the Barbie® Cook 'n Grill Restaurant™ Playset makes a great gift for 3 to 7 year olds, especially those that are curious about cooking!
Pop a pizza in the oven and press the lever to see it change color when it's cooked!