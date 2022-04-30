Inspire the ultimate road trip with two Barbie® dolls and their adventure-ready vehicle! The off-road vehicle features a pink exterior and signature style, like Barbie® logo details and a personalized license plate. With rolling wheels and a cool open-air look, kids can easily seat both Barbie® dolls inside, buckle them in and take them anywhere imagination leads. Whether 3 to 7 year olds take these Barbie® dolls on a casual drive or an off-road adventure, the storytelling possibilities are endless because you can be anything with Barbie®! Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

With 2 Barbie® dolls, fun details and realistic features, this doll and vehicle playset makes a great gift for 3 to 7 year olds, especially those that love travel!

​With rolling wheels and a cool open-air look, kids can easily seat both Barbie® dolls inside, buckle them in and get the story started.

Age Range: 3+

Includes: