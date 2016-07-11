Designed with an open roof, this pink two-seater is ready for an open road adventure or a quick trip to the store. Its sparkly pink exterior features tires with realistic styling and Barbie® accents. Black interior seats make a statement with seat belts for realism and Barbie® upholstery labels for style. Hop in to drive into imagination and off into adventure. Barbie® doll is ready for anything dressed in a pink dress with graphic white print, strappy pink shoes, and sunglasses perfect for a sunny drive. With this cool car, Barbie® doll can roll into all types of tales because with Barbie®, anything is possible!

Includes:

Barbie® Doll

Glam Convertible

Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.

Age Range: 3+

Model: DJR55