Mattel Barbie® Doll and Glam Convertible Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mattel Barbie® Doll and Glam Convertible Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Mattel Barbie® Doll and Glam Convertible

1 ctUPC: 0088796161551
Purchase Options

Product Details

Designed with an open roof, this pink two-seater is ready for an open road adventure or a quick trip to the store. Its sparkly pink exterior features tires with realistic styling and Barbie® accents. Black interior seats make a statement with seat belts for realism and Barbie® upholstery labels for style. Hop in to drive into imagination and off into adventure. Barbie® doll is ready for anything dressed in a pink dress with graphic white print, strappy pink shoes, and sunglasses perfect for a sunny drive. With this cool car, Barbie® doll can roll into all types of tales because with Barbie®, anything is possible!

Includes:

  • Barbie® Doll
  • Glam Convertible

Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.

Age Range: 3+

Model: DJR55