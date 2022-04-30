Furnish stories and dreams with this Barbie collection of outdoor doll furniture packs. They help set the scene for a perfect day with popular outdoor themes - like a donut floatie. Arrange and rearrange the pieces to tell fun stories. Each set includes traditional furniture with signature style and themed accessories that open up the play possibilities. The donut floatie for Barbie doll (sold separately) makes a splash - it really floats and comes with accessories like a water-squirting puppy that has a floatie of its own, a beach towel and more. Open the door to imagination with furniture playsets that let kids explore the fun to be had outside. Add variety to Barbie doll's play spaces by collecting all her fabulous dollhouse furnishings and accessories. Each Barbie set includes furniture pieces and themed accessories; doll not included. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.