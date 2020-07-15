Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Mattel Barbie® Dream Closet
1 ctUPC: 0088796171643
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Barbie® Dream Closet™ inspires kids to create endless looks and stories to go with them! This modern pink closet opens to more than 2 feet wide, has more than 10 storage spaces and features a rotating clothing rack, full-length mirror and desk space.
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.