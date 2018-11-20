The Barbie® DreamHouse measures an impressive 3+ feet tall and 4+ feet wide and features 3 stories, 8 rooms and 70+ accessories. Special amenities include a working elevator, home office, carport and second-story pool - fill it with water for a real splash!. Lights and sounds add delightful touches, while 2-in-1 transforming furniture pieces expand the storytelling possibilities. The plug-and-play design helps keep pieces in place as small hands move around (and makes cleanup easy for adult hands).

Model: FHY73

FHY73 Age Range: 3+

3+ Assembly Required: Yes

Yes Battery Size: AAA

AAA Batteries Included: No

No Batteries Required: Yes

Yes Quantity of Batteries Required: 4

4 In-Package Dimensions: 30 Inch x 8.5 Inch x 30 Inch

30 Inch x 8.5 Inch x 30 Inch In-Package Weight: 29.49 Pound

29.49 Pound ⚠ Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.